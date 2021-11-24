A lost remote is the worst. No one likes getting down on their hands and knees to peer underneath furniture, let alone tearing through all the sofa pillows and cushions, in hopes of finding the device stuck in a hidden crevice. It seems like the remote couldn't have gone far and yet it's always impossible to find.

Roku has come up with a way to make this problem easier to handle. A few Roku streaming devices come with a remote-finder function built in. Here's how it works.

Brett Pearce/CNET

How to find a lost Roku remote

The only Roku remote that offers a voice-activated remote control finder is the $30 Voice Remote Pro. It can be purchased separately and paired with any current Roku device, or you can get it bundled with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus package. The Roku Ultra also comes with a remote finder feature, but you'll need to press a button on the body of the Ultra device to activate it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're not sure if you have a compatible remote, you can check by flipping it over and looking at its back. If you see a small speaker grille on the top half of your remote, the remote finder function will work.

You can check if you have a Voice Remote Pro by finding out how your remote charges. The Voice Remote Pro is the only remote in the Roku lineup with an internal rechargeable battery. There should be a slot for the Micro-USB charging cable at the very bottom of the remote, right underneath the purple Roku fabric tag. If you have that, then all you have to do is say, "Hey, Roku, find my remote," and the remote will automatically turn on your TV and start emitting a high-pitched beeping sound so you can locate it. Once you find your remote, you can press any button to stop the sound.

If your remote has a speaker grille, but runs on regular disposable batteries, you'll need to head over to the Roku device itself. The Roku Ultra has a special remote finder button on the right-hand side of the box. When you press this, the remote will emit a sound until you locate it and press any button.

Keep in mind that if the remote has died or is out of range of a Wi-Fi signal, the Roku will not be able to locate it.

How to use the Roku App to find your remote

Roku also provides applications for iOS and Android that will turn your mobile devices into fully functioning Wi-Fi remotes. Upon opening the app, navigate to the devices tab, which will bring up a list of all of the Roku devices in your house. Tap on the device you want to control and the app will connect to it. You'll then be able to tap on the "remote" function for that device, which will bring up a full-screen remote control. From here, you should have full control over your Roku.

To use the Roku App to find your remote, just tap the microphone button and say, "Hey, Roku, find my remote." This will automatically trigger the beeping sound from your compatible remote. Once again, you can press any button on the remote when you find it to make the sound stop.

Taylor Martin/CNET

How to change the remote finder sound

Compatible Roku remotes can play different sounds for the remote finder function.

To change the sound, go to Settings > Remote and select Change remote finder sound. To preview the sound you selected, click Preview remote finder sound.

Still can't find it? Try one of these alternatives

If you can't seem to locate your Roku remote, you're not totally out of luck. Roku offers replacement remotes, but the $30 is the only one the company sells with a remote finder feature.

The costs $20 and lets you turn your TV on and off and control the volume with the remote. You can also use the microphone button to interact with the Roku interface using your voice. But it lacks a speaker, making it incompatible with the remote finding feature.

If you opt for the $15 , you'll still need your TV remote nearby. The Simple Remote does not give you any control over your TV itself and instead is a supplemental remote that works only within the Roku operating system. This remote is also speaker-free, which means you'd better be prepared to dig through your couch cushions to find it.