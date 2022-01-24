Google reportedly working on a cheaper HD Chromecast

David Katzmaier/CNET

A new, lower-priced 1080p HD Chromecast with Google TV might be on the way, according to a report Monday from Protocol. The rumored product is expected to be aimed at people who aren't as concerned with getting the best picture quality, and instead want a more affordable entry into streaming devices.

Entry-level streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and Roku Express are a competitive market, and a low-cost streaming device from Google would give people another option alongside the $50 Chromecast with Google TV. The $50 version includes support for 4K, and the rumored device in development would offer a lower price with the drawback of lower video quality.

If Google follows its competitors, the new device would likely be priced between $30 and $40, but it's also possible that Google might target a lower price point, around $25.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.