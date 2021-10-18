M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple silicon is kicking Intel out of the Mac computer

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple on Monday revealed its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, its highest-end chips so far and the brains inside its redesigned MacBook Pro laptops, a 14-inch and a 16-inch model. With more computing cores, the chips are a new threat to Intel's decades of PC processor dominance.

Apple debuted its M1 in 2020 with new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops and added the chip to new iPad Pro tablets and iMac all-in-one PCs in 2021. The M1 chip offered a winning combination of performance and battery life, but Apple now is making the case that its processors also are suited for customers like photographers, video editors and developers who need a lot more horsepower.

The new chips are behemoths in the processor world. The M1 Pro has 33.7 billion transistors, the core circuitry element fundamental to all chips, and the M1 Max has 57 billion. They both employ a beefier version of the M1's unified memory architecture, with the M1 Pro reaching 32GB and the M1 Pro Max reaching 64GB.

The M1 Pro has 10 CPU (central processing unit) cores and 16 GPU (graphics processing unit) cores, though lower-end MacBook Pros come only with eight CPU cores and 14 GPU cores. The M1 Max has 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. The 14-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,999 (£1,899, AU$2,999), and the 16-inch model, which starts at $2,499 (£2,399, AU$3,749), are available with either chip.

It's relatively easy to make a powerful processor, but it's hard to make one that's efficient in energy consumption. Apple touted its new M1 Pro and Max as strong here, too, with 17-hour and 21-hour battery life, respectively, for watching video. Using Adobe's Lightroom Classic photo editing software, battery life is twice as long compared to Intel-based MacBook Pros.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max enable Apple to leave Intel behind for a broader swath of Macs. Apple's first Intel-powered Macs shipped in 2006. When Apple announced the M1 in 2020, it said it would take two years to push Intel chips out of its Macs. To smooth the transition, the M-series chips can translate software written for Intel chips, and Apple promised five years of software updates for Intel-based Macs.

Apple revealed the chips at an online MacBook Pro launch event. Although iPhones have eclipsed Macs as Apple's most profitable products, the computers remain an important part of the company's business. MacBook Pro models in particular are geared for customers willing to spend thousands of dollars for a premium laptop.

Compared to its 16-inch MacBook Pro with a high-end Intel Core i9 processor, Apple's M1 Max-based laptops are twice as fast in CPU performance, Apple said. In graphics speed, the M1 Pro laptops are 2.5 times faster and the M1 Max laptops are 4 times faster, Apple said.

Like its M1 processor, the M1 Pro and M1 Max are built using a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Apple uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build its chips. They're members of the Arm family of chips used to power every smartphone and many other devices.

Other changes coming to the MacBook Pro include camera enhancements, the death of the Touch Bar, the return of MagSafe charging and an HDMI port, and the addition of a notch. Along with the new laptops and chips, Apple announced the AirPods 3 (here's how to buy them), a new Apple Music 'Voice' Plan and new HomePod Mini colors.