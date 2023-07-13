Amazon Touts Prime Day 2023 As Its Biggest Sales Event Ever

This year's Amazon Prime Day has officially come to an end (although there are plenty of deals still floating around), and the retail giant on Thursday touted it as "the biggest Prime Day event ever" in the company's history.

Like past years, Amazon didn't release total sales figures but said shoppers worldwide bought more than 375 million products and "saved" $2.5 billion over the two-day event. That tops last year when Amazon said Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide.

"The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon's history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores, in a blog post on Thursday.

US e-commerce sales jumped as a whole thanks to Prime Day, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Online shoppers spent $6.3 billion across sites on Wednesday, up 6.4% compared to last year. Combine that with Tuesday's online sales of $6.4 billion, Adobe said a total of $12.7 billion was spent online during the two-day Prime Day event.

The top seller for Prime Day, according to Amazon, was its Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote. The company said it sold millions of Alexa-enabled devices during the sales event. Other top-selling items were Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods and Bisselll's Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner.

Of course, Amazon wasn't the only retailer to have big deals this week. Walmart, Best Buy and Target ran their own competing sales events that are still going on.