Prime Day Deals on Fire TV Sticks Are Here Already

Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are the two best times to get dirt-cheap Amazon devices. And that's more true than ever in the streaming video space: Amazon Fire TV devices hovering at or near their lowest prices ever. While Prime Day doesn't officially start until Tuesday, June 11, the Fire TV line of products is already fully on sale. The highlights:

Note that Roku's rival line of streamers is also on sale at similar prices. Here at CNET, we prefer the Roku line, which has a better interface and is less cluttered by advertising. But at these prices, the Fire TV streamers are definitely worth consideration, especially for anyone who uses a VPN to expand their streamable viewing options (Fire TV devices offer built-in VPN support).

Given that the price difference from the entry-level to the top-end product is a mere $10, you should totally splurge for the Fire TV Max Stick​ at just $25. But here's a quick rundown of how the above devices compare.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Save $27 For $2 less than the Max, you can grab the . It lacks the Wi-Fi 6 support that the Max provides, but it still includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and all the streaming functions you need, as well as an Alexa voice remote with TV controls. $23 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick: $17 Save $23 And if you just want something in the middle that can turn your existing TV into a smart TV, try the Fire TV Stick. You'll get access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that make this streaming stick so popular. And with this latest version, it's 50% more powerful than the 2nd-gen edition. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review. $17 at Amazon

If you've been holding out on a media streamer to upgrade your TV, these discounts make transforming your entertainment experience a no-brainer.