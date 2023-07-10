Prime Day Deals on Fire TV Sticks Are Here Already

We spend some time writing this article but just choose the Amazon Fire TV Max. It's the best one.
Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are the two best times to get dirt-cheap Amazon devices. And that's more true than ever in the streaming video space: Amazon Fire TV devices hovering at or near their lowest prices ever. While Prime Day doesn't officially start until Tuesday, June 11, the Fire TV line of products is already fully on sale. The highlights:
Note that Roku's rival line of streamers is also on sale at similar prices. Here at CNET, we prefer the Roku line, which has a better interface and is less cluttered by advertising. But at these prices, the Fire TV streamers are definitely worth consideration, especially for anyone who uses a VPN to expand their streamable viewing options (Fire TV devices offer built-in VPN support).
Given that the price difference from the entry-level to the top-end product is a mere $10, you should totally splurge for the Fire TV Max Stick at just $25. But here's a quick rundown of how the above devices compare.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It provides 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming and voice control to find what you want to watch with ease. If you can swing it, this is our pick for the best Fire TV Stick available. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review.
For $2 less than the Max, you can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K. It lacks the Wi-Fi 6 support that the Max provides, but it still includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and all the streaming functions you need, as well as an Alexa voice remote with TV controls.
And if you just want something in the middle that can turn your existing TV into a smart TV, try the Fire TV Stick. You'll get access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that make this streaming stick so popular. And with this latest version, it's 50% more powerful than the 2nd-gen edition. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.
If you are looking for a no-frills streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon is the way to go. This ultra-affordable option lacks TV controls, but still gives you full access to the Fire TV platform. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote for a hassle-free search option.
If you've been holding out on a media streamer to upgrade your TV, these discounts make transforming your entertainment experience a no-brainer.