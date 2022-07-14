Amazon Boasts Prime Day 2022 Was Its 'Biggest' Ever

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially over. And according to the company, it was the "biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history." Amazon stuck with its norm of not releasing actual sales figures but said that Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide and "saved" over $1.7 billion.

In the US, some of the best sellers this year included beauty products, diapers, toothbrushes, teeth-whitening strips, lunchboxes, clothes and vacuums. The best-selling tech products included the Apple Watch Series 7 and Beats headphones and earbuds. Of course, some of Amazon's own Echo, Fire TV and Blink devices were among the top-selling items as well.

Amazon said more than 60,000 items were purchased per minute in the US during the two-day sale, while worldwide that figure reached 100,000 per minute.

Prime Day has been around for eight years and typically happens in July, except during 2020 -- the first year of the COVID pandemic -- when it got pushed back to October.

The official Amazon Prime Day event is over, though some sales are still available.