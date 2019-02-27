The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck

[MUSIC]
Pickup trucks are a really big deal, but it's not very often that I get to review them anymore.
And And since Emmy is not here I'm pretty excited to hop behind the wheel of this, the 2019 Ram 1500 pickup.
Yo Antone.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
[SOUND] [SOUND] [SOUND] [SOUND] Okay, two questions.
Yes.
What are you wearing, and why were you in the woods?
[LAUGH] Well, I was in the woods cuz I was tending my herd, my herd of cows man.
And I'm in this because this is the cowboy Ram 1500, the Laramie Longhorn.
Have you seen the inside, how cowboy it is?
How can you not see how cowboy Avoid there.
There are, there's like embossed barbed wire on the floor mats.
Yep, and then there's like a branded Larry Longhorn edition badge right here.
I've got like leather tooling on the seats to look like the paisley on a cowboy shirt and it's like on the gauge cluster here and then
And there's this fake alligator embossed here, I mean this thing is.
Or like snakeskin.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
One thing that you will not find in a luxury sedan is this power plant, right?
So this is the super cool, 5.7 liter V8 Hemi, with the eTorque system.
Okay, so e torque gives you a little bit more torque.
But how much more?
What are we talking about here?
all right, so this engine has 395 horsepower and 410 pound feet of torque.
But with the e torque system that gives you 130 pound feet of extra torque.
What I like about it is it gives you You plenty of power off the line.
When you get all of that extra torque, you're able to really get around bigger trucks in traffic.
You can get up to speed really fast.
And it really helps in towing.
I mean, this particular configuration can only tow 8,000 pounds.
But if you get it properly configured with the right gear ratios and the rear end and all that stuff, you can tow about 12,700 pounds.
Not bad.
Yeah, so for an 8000 pound rated truck, I towed 6000 pounds over the weekend, and I mean, it was great.
I could hardly tell that the thing was there.
When do you think of the ride in the 1500?
It's trucky.
It's trucky [CROSSTALK].
Moving around a bit, but it's.
But it's really, really smooth.
I really like it.
It's really quiet.
I'll give it that.
Yeah.
Yeah.
It's very quiet.
This has got a coil suspension in the front and then a five-link in the rear.
So [CROSSTALK].
No leaf springs.
Yeah, no leafs.
Wow.
No leafs.
So if you were to take this off road with that five-link, that helps you get up and over obstacles a little bit better.
But honestly, with this trim.
I'm not, this is not the one I would take off road.
It'll be interesting to sorta keep an eye on what that means also for like when you load the bed up with a bunch of stuff.
Yeah, over the weekend, I only had to load in a couple of tires, so it wasn't that much.
Again, it all relies on configuration, so properly configured, you can have about 2,300 pounds of payload.
This one can only take about 7 But I had four tires back there so it was really not that much of a big deal.
I'm starting to see why they don't let me review trucks anymore.
What?
You're just rattling these numbers off.
[LAUGH]
And people who buy trucks, they need them to be pretty much, their everything.
It's pretty much their daily driver as well.
Which is why I'm really excited to see this Huge screen in the center of the dashboard, this UConnect system, and it's vertical, there's a lot going on here.
Yeah, and you know, I think a lot of people will look at this and just be overwhelmed.
But once you really get that out of your head and And really look at it, it's actually quite easy and it's really intuitive, I really like this system.
Yeah, it's the big screen, but something I've learned about Uconnect, is all the important stuff is right here on the bottom.
Yeah.
You can get anywhere you need right here on the bottom and I mean it's really hard to get lost in this system.
Yeah.
And I really like that, it looks like it got 4G LTE.
It does.
Stuff that I like to see here.
And Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both standards.
And also USB C ports.
The future of USB connectivity and it's here in the truck.
Something that I think a lot of techy
Give, so if look at it, is like a big damn tool, and it's got some of the most sophisticated technology on the road right here in the dashboard.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Which would you prefer then, the 15,000,or the F-150?>> Well, it's interesting, if you look at the truck around the power train, i really like the way the F150 rides, but this is hybrid power train.
Even though they don't call it a hybrid is very interesting to me.
Particularly not as a replacement for diesel but in the technology that sort of lives alongside of it.
I think that the sort of performance envelope here kind of gets close to diesel on that towing end.
But then it stays also really close to a really efficient gasoline engine.
Engine on the other end.
It doesn't do as good as perhaps simply a smaller turbocharged engine would do, or a larger more powerful diesel engine does.
But I think it splits the difference enough that it's a compelling choice for a lot of A lot of buyers.
Yeah, I really like this truck.
I would definitely not get the cowboy trim.
I would probably go up tot he limited or just go down one trim level.
But I really like the way it rides.
I love that it's got all the technology in it.
I do wish that it had some kind of trailer back up assist, like the F-150 does.
But then again, like this kind of force is needed, you know, really learn how to back up a trailer.
I definitely give the sort of dashboard technology an advantage here.
Yeah.
This is streaks ahead of Think.
And Think is already a really great system It's one of my favorite and I'm looking at this and I'm going yeah I would definitely prefer to hang out with this all day, but then there's also the third choice.
We've got the Chevy GMC twins to also choose from and they are also doing some really interesting things with dashboard technology, with towing technology, and stuff like that.
So, I think we might have to reconvene when we get to see Aria and, Yeah.
Try it again.
[INAUDIBLE] see where we're at.
[MUSIC]
Antoine, how much do you expect to pay for a truck like this?
Depends.
Does it come with that hat?
[LAUGH] Absolutely not.
This hat is perfect, and it is all mine.
The Laramie Longhorn starts out at about $54,000.
But this one has got a whole bunch of options, right?
I've got the 5.7 liter hemi with the eTorque system.
I've got the 12" screen.
And I've got all of the drivers aids.
So at the end of the day, I'm looking at about $67,000.
Not bad.
I'll take mine with like 50% less cowboy.
[INAUDIBLE]
Good choice.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
