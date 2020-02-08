2021 Jaguar F-Type is restyled and retuned

[MUSIC]
The Jaguar F-Type has been refreshed for 2021.
The British sports car slash convertible gets updated exterior styling some new interior elements and a few underbody upgrades.
Starting upfront, the grill is now slightly larger than before, plus it is filled in with a new mesh texture.
Engineers also made the headlights a little bit slimmer to give this car a more aggressive look.
As for the hood, it's been made softer and more flowing, plus the air vents have been moved a little bit further forward for better aerodynamic New bumpers cap both ends of the F type plus its tail lights have also been made slimmer to match the headlights.
Inside there's a new standard 12.3 inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster front and center on the dashboard is another 10 inch screen at home to the touch pro infotainment system which now supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even over the air software updates.
Two different kinds of seats are available in this car, both sport and performance, plus you can choose between two different Meridian sound systems.
Improving this car's dynamics, both its suspension and electrically boosted power steering systems have been retuned, plus an active exhaust system is standard, so this thing sounds as good as it looks Under the hood, three different engines are offered in this car, all of which are bolted to an eight speed automatic transmission, serving base duty as a two liter turbocharged four banger that get you 296 horsepower.
Stepping up from there you can grab a super charged three litre V6 that's good for 380 horses.
Now the top engine offering is a super charged five litre V8 that puts out 575 horsepower enough to get this car from zero to 60 in just three and a half seconds.
The 2021 Jaguar F-type shouldn't be available roughly spring time though you can order one right now.
base price is just about $63,000 including destination.