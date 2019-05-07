2019 Volkswagen Arteon: Meet VW's new stylish flagship
Meet the all new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, the kind of sort of successor to Volkswagen CC.
It's a little bit bigger but like the CC, Volkwagen's placed a heavy emphasis on style for this vehicle.
So let's pull over and take a look.
The Areon design can be best summed up as equal parts VW CC and Audi A7, but it's got a couple of design tricks of its own, including this massive grill at the front end, which integrates the entire front end of the vehicle.
Even the standard LED headlamp get caught up in the flow of its horizontal bars.
And just behind that, we've got Volkswagen's first ever clamshell hood, which flows over the sides of the vehicle and integrates into the cut line of the wheel arches.
Now the profile is where you see most of that CC DNA with its very Coupe-like roof line.
And interestingly this car is only about two inches longer than the CC but its real base if five inches longer.
And stretching the rollers out to the corner frees up room on the second row for passengers' legs.
And around back is where we see that A7 DNA, with it's lift back design.
Which not only gives you a larger apature for loading gear and unility, but it also nearly doubles the storage space of the 2017 CC.
Let's get back on the road.
Now surprisingly Volkswagon is not giving you a V6 version of the Ardion.
Every single trim level features Volkswagen's two liter turbo charged engine making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque which it puts through in also standard eight speed automatic transmission on it's way to either the front wheels or through Volkswagen's four motion all-wheel drive system which is optionally on most trim levels But standard on our SEL premium here.
Also, standard is Volkswagen's DCC Active Damper System, which allows you to switch between sport, normal, and comfort settings using the drive mode selector.
But of you step into the custom mode, you gain access to what looks like,15 degrees of freedom.
Giving you a lot of customization for setting up how firm your suspension is.
That screen is also where you'll adjust things like your steering field, your throttle responsiveness and a variety of other metrics.
Now we've been fiddling around with a 12.3 inch version of car net infotainment system, which is an upgrade over the 8 inch model which is standard on the base model. Here's where you will interact with things like your navigation, those thrive modes that we talked about as well all of your digital media sources.
This upgraded SEL Premium model also steps up to Volkswagen digital instrument cluster.
It's digital cockpit is what they call it.
And that's going to give you a little bit more customization as far as what information is in front of the driver as well as the ability to display navigation map right.
Here's also where you'll interact with all the driver aid features that you can turn on and off.
Every Arteon comes standard with front assist, which is basically a forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking.
And side assist, which is an upgraded version of blind spot monitoring.
However, stepping up to upper trim levels or packages allows you to add lane Keeping steering assist as well as adaptive cruise control in first in stop and go traffic.
Okay, so on this first drive the VW Arteon makes a really strong first impression, it's comfortable, it's quiet, and I'm liking the performance from the engine.
Good.
And I'm also taking the features they packaged in here and I'm loving the look of this car.
But we've only put a few miles on it and we've got many more to go.
So be sure to check out our full first drive over on the roadshow.com for even more driving impressions and.
Detail.
The VW Arteon
arrives at dealerships this year, where it'll do battle with the likes of Nissan's Maxima and the Kia Stinger 2.0T.
Now there's a battle I'd like to watch.
And it'll be priced competitively, starting at around $36,000 delivered for the base.
But still well-equipped SE.
And topping out, fully loaded for the SEL premier here for around $46,000.
