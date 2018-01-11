Singapore's Motorshow 2018 dazzles with new models

The Singapore Motorshow 2018 may not be as famous as other auto shows, but there are some cool new cars that you may not see in the US. Citroen's C3 Aircross, as well as China's Maxus G10 Executive make its first appearance in the country. While the show is generally catered towards those looking to buy new cars, it's also a great event for the car enthusiasts to check out the latest and the newest.911 GT3
Seen here is the Porsche 911 GT 3, which caught our eyes with its sexy curves despite the appearance of the new Panamera Sport Turismo.