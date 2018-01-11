Singapore's Motorshow 2018 dazzles with new models

Singapore Motorshow 2018

The Singapore Motorshow 2018 may not be as famous as other auto shows, but there are some cool new cars that you may not see in the US. Citroen's C3 Aircross, as well as China's Maxus G10 Executive make its first appearance in the country. While the show is generally catered towards those looking to buy new cars, it's also a great event for the car enthusiasts to check out the latest and the newest.911 GT3 

Seen here is the Porsche 911 GT 3, which caught our eyes with its sexy curves despite the appearance of the new Panamera Sport Turismo.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Making its debut in Singapore, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a fully electric car finally makes its way to the sunny island, though its likely a majority of owners who live in apartments won't be able to charge the car as the shared carpark lots in these places don't have electrical charging points. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Mini Countryman shows off a portable tent on its hood (plus it looks really nice too).

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV looks small, but there's surprisingly a lot of room inside. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Inside the Citreon C3 Aircross, a small compact SUV, you'll find a wireless charger for your phones as well. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The rear of the C3 Aircross features retro stylings in the rear windows that help it stand out. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Spanish car maker Seat wants in on the Singapore market with its new 2018 Ibiza. Hopefully the new model will help the company step up its presence in the region as well.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Suburu's XV gets sliced in half to reveal its insides and it's quite a looker. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Mitsubishi's Eclipse Cross is a massive SUV that's also launching for the first time in the sunny island.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Making an appearance at the show is the Nissan Leaf, but it's won't be sold in Singapore for now. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Maxus may not be a familiar name, as its cars are normally sold in China, but the Chinese car maker's G10 Executive MPV is big and spacious.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

There's plenty of space in the Maxus G10 Executive's boot. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The new Lexus NX300 Crossover finally makes its way to Asia. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The impressive looking Kia Stinger GT is one heck of a performance car. 

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Honda Civic Type R is always a looker and a favorite of any car show.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Infiniti has a upgraded Q50 to show, but didn't announce anything new.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
