Whatever else you're doing right now isn't important. Porsche has built a station wagon and it's everything the world hoped it would be.

The real thing is almost exactly the same as the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo concept from 2012. Of course, there are some slight design changes, and it gets side mirrors, but it's a Porsche Panamera station wagon, and that's all that counts. Look at it. It's beautiful. The wagon shape really works well with this new Panamera body.

There are a few bits that help differentiate the Sport Turismo from the regular ol' Panamera hatchback. An adaptive roof spoiler can be set in three different stages and will produce up to 110 pounds of downforce over the rear axle. Above highway speeds with the panoramic roof open, the spoiler helps minimize wind noise.

The rear half of the Sport Turismo is a little different, as well. The default configuration adds a third seat in the second row, a first for the Panamera. Of course, if you're not buying this for the family, you can still opt for a two-seat configuration with a large center console. The raised roof line makes second-row ingress and egress a little easier, too.

While the body might be new, the underpinnings are basically the same. The base model features a 330-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6. The next level up is the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo, which features a 440-hp V6. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo adds a 136-horsepower electric motor to the 4S powertrain. At the tippy top is the Turbo Sport Turismo, which wields a 550-horsepower, 4.0-liter V8.

All this beauty doesn't come cheap. The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo starts at $96,200. The hybrid will set you back $104,000, and the 4S will run you $109,200. The Turbo is by far the most costly, with a price tag of $154,000. But who cares? It's actually coming to the US, and it'll do so at the end of 2017.