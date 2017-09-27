2018 Kia Stinger is a performance bargain at $31,900

The Kia Stinger is Kia's first crack at a performance car. But it's still a traditional Kia, offering a whole host of good stuff for an affordable price, as its newly announced MSRP proves.

The 2018 Kia Stinger will go on sale later this year at an estimated starting price of $31,900. Its 2.0-liter I4 will put out 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, enough to get the car to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission on offer, and rear-wheel drive is standard.

Enlarge Image Kia

The Stinger Premium features the same engine, but it adds a number of features including LED headlights, a power sunroof, navigation and a 720-watt, 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. That one will set you back $37,000.

You'll have to spend $39,000 to gain access to the Stinger GT's 3.3-liter V6, which pumps out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, enough to drop the 0-60 time to less than 5 seconds. The GT, GT1 and GT2 trims feature Kia's first electronically adjustable suspension system.

If you want fancier features like those featured on the Stinger Premium, you'll have to opt for the $43,500 GT1 trim at the minimum. If you want every bell and whistle possible, you'll want the $49,500 GT2 trim.

All the prices mentioned assume rear-wheel drive. If you want to upgrade to all-wheel drive, add $2,200 to any of those trim prices. You'll also have to add $895 for destination and delivery. Kia also mentioned that these prices might be subject to adjustment before the car actually hits dealerships later in 2017.