Ahead of an official debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Mitsubishi let slip a few more details about its latest crossover, the Eclipse Cross.

This new compact crossover will hang out between the smaller Outlander Sport (ASX in other markets) and the midsize Outlander. The look is an evolution of the Outlander's, with the same corporate grille and sharp headlights that follow the body lines pretty well.

Out back, there's... some things. Namely, there's a taillight extension that bisects the Eclipse Cross' rear glass. The layered look is interesting, but not in the Honda Civic Hatchback way. Instead, it's more like a modern Pontiac Aztek, although I assume it does not include a tent.

Inside, there are clean lines across the dashboard. The infotainment screen is of the floating variety (and it has a touchpad), and shiny trim straddles the center console from the dashboard on back. There's plenty of physical switchgear available for the HVAC settings, too. A head-up display relies on an extra piece of glass (or plastic?) atop the gauge cluster.

Speaking of infotainment, its system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The head-up display complements the dash screen by displaying info from the car's various safety systems, along with the vehicle speed and navigation directions.

In markets outside the US, the Eclipse Cross will come with one of two powertrains -- a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with a continuously variable transmission, or a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's likely that the 1.5-liter unit will be the only engine to come to the US. All-wheel drive is available, as well.

We'll learn more about the Eclipse Cross at the Geneva Motor Show in March.