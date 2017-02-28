Andrew Krok mugshot
Andrew Krok

Cars are Andrew's jam, as is strawberry. He started his auto-industry career working as a photographer and social media coordinator for Fluid MotorUnion, a prominent aftermarket parts fabrication garage for late-model European vehicles. That led to a job writing freelance features for "Total 911: The Porsche Magazine." His most recent job prior to CNET was Senior Writer for Web2Carz.com, where he helped tweak and develop the buying-and-selling site's editorial department, which brings us to today. One day, he'll buy the 1988 911 SC of his dreams. One day. See full bio

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: More tech, shades of Aztek

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: More tech, shades of Aztek

Ahead of an official debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Mitsubishi let slip a few more details about its latest crossover, the Eclipse Cross.

This new compact crossover will hang out between the smaller Outlander Sport (ASX in other markets) and the midsize Outlander. The look is an evolution of the Outlander's, with the same corporate grille and sharp headlights that follow the body lines pretty well.

Out back, there's... some things. Namely, there's a taillight extension that bisects the Eclipse Cross' rear glass. The layered look is interesting, but not in the Honda Civic Hatchback way. Instead, it's more like a modern Pontiac Aztek, although I assume it does not include a tent.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has a... See full gallery
1 - 6 of 19

Inside, there are clean lines across the dashboard. The infotainment screen is of the floating variety (and it has a touchpad), and shiny trim straddles the center console from the dashboard on back. There's plenty of physical switchgear available for the HVAC settings, too. A head-up display relies on an extra piece of glass (or plastic?) atop the gauge cluster.

Speaking of infotainment, its system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The head-up display complements the dash screen by displaying info from the car's various safety systems, along with the vehicle speed and navigation directions.

In markets outside the US, the Eclipse Cross will come with one of two powertrains -- a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with a continuously variable transmission, or a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's likely that the 1.5-liter unit will be the only engine to come to the US. All-wheel drive is available, as well.

We'll learn more about the Eclipse Cross at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

2018-mitsubishi-eclipse-cross-17.jpgEnlarge Image

Seriously, there's a fair bit of Aztek in here.

 Mitsubishi
 

Discuss: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Conversation powered by Livefyre