The most and least reliable cars in 2018, according to Consumer Reports

Most reliable: Lexus GX

CR called out Lexus' second-largest SUV for its quietness and off-road capability.

Most reliable: Lexus NX

CR praised the NX's nimble character and the hybrid's excellent fuel economy.

Most reliable: Honda Fit

The Fit is an absolute riot to drive, and its magical second row makes storing big things inside this small hatch surprisingly easy.

Most reliable: Kia Sedona

Kia refreshed the Sedona for 2019, taking a good minivan and making it even better.

Most reliable: Mazda MX-5 Miata

The MX-5 also got an update in 2019, adding power and features for every trim.

Most reliable: Toyota Corolla

It wouldn't be a list of vehicle reliability without the ubiquitous Toyota Corolla.

Most reliable: Toyota Highlander

Toyota's reliability isn't relegated to its sedans and hatchbacks. 

Most reliable: Toyota Prius

Toyota's long-time hybrid is still a good one, with some excellent fuel economy and those head-turning looks.

Most reliable: Toyota Prius C

The Prius C didn't get hit with the ugly stick like its bigger brother did, still rocking a variant of the last-generation Prius' design language.

Most reliable: Toyota Prius Prime

The Prius Prime boasts a massive vertical touchscreen and the electric-only range expected of a plug-in hybrid.

Least reliable: Buick Enclave

Consumer Reports says to watch out for the transmission and climate system on this one.

Least reliable: Cadillac ATS

CR says Cadillac's smallest coupe (or sedan) has issues in its transmission and fuel-system departments.

Least reliable: Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

CR found problems with the 2500HD's engine, in addition to its telematics.

Least reliable: Chevrolet Traverse

Here, CR says to watch out for the transmission and the in-car electronics.

Least reliable: Honda Clarity

Consumer Reports says Honda's first electrified-only model might have issues with the climate control and "body hardware."

Least reliable: Honda Odyssey

CR dinged the Odyssey for potential issues with its in-car electronics and, again, "body hardware."

Least reliable: Kia Cadenza

Kia's oft-forgotten large sedan may have issues with the climate control and fuel system, CR reports.

Least reliable: Ram 3500

CR notes that Ram's heavy-duty pickup might have problems with its steering, suspension and engine cooling.

Least reliable: Tesla Model X

CR and many owners have pointed out issues with the Model X's electronics, as well as its unique rear doors.

Least reliable: Volkswagen Atlas

CR knocked the Atlas down a peg for its climate system, transmission and various noises and leaks.

