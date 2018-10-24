The most and least reliable cars in 2018, according to Consumer Reports

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
CR called out Lexus' second-largest SUV for its quietness and off-road capability.
CR praised the NX's nimble character and the hybrid's excellent fuel economy.
The Fit is an absolute riot to drive, and its magical second row makes storing big things inside this small hatch surprisingly easy.
Kia refreshed the Sedona for 2019, taking a good minivan and making it even better.
The MX-5 also got an update in 2019, adding power and features for every trim.
It wouldn't be a list of vehicle reliability without the ubiquitous Toyota Corolla.
Toyota's reliability isn't relegated to its sedans and hatchbacks.
Toyota's long-time hybrid is still a good one, with some excellent fuel economy and those head-turning looks.
The Prius C didn't get hit with the ugly stick like its bigger brother did, still rocking a variant of the last-generation Prius' design language.
The Prius Prime boasts a massive vertical touchscreen and the electric-only range expected of a plug-in hybrid.
Consumer Reports says to watch out for the transmission and climate system on this one.
CR says Cadillac's smallest coupe (or sedan) has issues in its transmission and fuel-system departments.
CR found problems with the 2500HD's engine, in addition to its telematics.
Here, CR says to watch out for the transmission and the in-car electronics.
Consumer Reports says Honda's first electrified-only model might have issues with the climate control and "body hardware."
CR dinged the Odyssey for potential issues with its in-car electronics and, again, "body hardware."
Kia's oft-forgotten large sedan may have issues with the climate control and fuel system, CR reports.
CR notes that Ram's heavy-duty pickup might have problems with its steering, suspension and engine cooling.
CR and many owners have pointed out issues with the Model X's electronics, as well as its unique rear doors.
CR knocked the Atlas down a peg for its climate system, transmission and various noises and leaks.