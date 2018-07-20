Most efficient non-hybrid cars in 2018

According to the EPA data at FuelEconomy.gov, these are the vehicles that get at least 31 miles per gallon combined. For vehicles like the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, where many models get over 31 mpg combined, we're choosing to highlight the specific model with the best rating.
The Mitsubishi Mirage claims the crown of most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle with a combined rating of 39 miles per gallon, along with 37 mpg city and 43 mpg highway. As much as you save on fuel, you won't go very fast. The Mirage has a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable transmission.
The scrappy little Honda Fit can also bust out a combined fuel rating of 36 mpg. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission and can net 33 mpg in the city and 40 mpg combined.
If you need a bit more room, the four-door Civic can also net 36 mpg combined with its 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The continuously variable transmission helps it get 32 mpg city and 42 mpg highway.
Jaguar offers a diesel in two of its sedans, and in the XF, that means a combined rating of 35 mpg. Jag's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel is on tap here, and returns 31 mpg city and 42 mpg highway.
Whether in sedan or hatchback guise, the Nissan Versa returns 34 mpg combined from its 1.6-liter engine, as long as you select the continuously variable transmission. City mileage is 31 mpg, highway 39 mpg.
The strong-selling Toyota Camry returns 34 mpg combined. Of course, you'll have to opt for the base L model with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. This combination also returns 29 mpg city, 41 mpg highway.
Whether in hatchback or sedan form, the Kia Rio returns 32 mpg combined with the automatic or manual transmission. City rating is 28 mpg, highway 37 for the auto, but the manual ups that city rating 1 mpg.
The best news I've heard all day is that the Mini Cooper in 2-door, 4-door, hardtop or convertible net 32 mpg combined with a six-speed manual. Plus you can get up to 28 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Sweet!
The Sonic has always flown under the radar a bit, but it's a blast to drive and returns 32 mpg combined with a six-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.4-liter engine can net 28 mpg city, 37 mpg highway.
While a new Altima for 2019 might have different numbers, the 2018 model isn't too shabby, netting 31 mpg combined. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine gets 27 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway with its continuously variable transmission.