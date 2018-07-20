  • Chevy Sonic
The most efficient non-hybrid cars in 2018

According to the EPA data at FuelEconomy.gov, these are the vehicles that get at least 31 miles per gallon combined. For vehicles like the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, where many models get over 31 mpg combined, we're choosing to highlight the specific model with the best rating.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage claims the crown of most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle with a combined rating of 39 miles per gallon, along with 37 mpg city and 43 mpg highway. As much as you save on fuel, you won't go very fast. The Mirage has a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

The 1.6-liter diesel-powered Chevy Cruze gets 37 mpg combined, but has a stellar highway rating of 52 mpg and 30 mpg city when combined with the manual transmission and sedan body style.

Jaguar XE diesel

Jaguar's diesel-powered XE gets a solid 36 mpg combined. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is mated to an automatic transmission and also achieves 32 mpg in the city and 42 mpg highway. 

BMW 328d

Yep, another diesel. The oil-burning 3 Series gets 36 mpg combined, 31 mpg city and 43 mpg highway thanks to its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. 

Honda Fit

The scrappy little Honda Fit can also bust out a combined fuel rating of 36 mpg. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission and can net 33 mpg in the city and 40 mpg combined. 

Honda Civic Sedan

If you need a bit more room, the four-door Civic can also net 36 mpg combined with its 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The continuously variable transmission helps it get 32 mpg city and 42 mpg highway.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

New for 2019, the smart-looking Corolla hatch achieves 36 mpg combined. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the hatch also returns 32 mpg city and 42 mpg highway. 

Hyundai Elantra Eco

The Elantra is available in a special Eco trim that returns 35 mpg combined. City efficiency is 32 mpg, highway 40 mpg. 

Toyota Yaris iA

The little Toyota Yaris is only carrying a 1.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood, but its enough to get 35 mpg combined. City and highway ratings are 32 mpg and 40 mpg, respectively.

Jaguar XF Diesel

Jaguar offers a diesel in two of its sedans, and in the XF, that means a combined rating of 35 mpg. Jag's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel is on tap here, and returns 31 mpg city and 42 mpg highway.

Nissan Versa

Whether in sedan or hatchback guise, the Nissan Versa returns 34 mpg combined from its 1.6-liter engine, as long as you select the continuously variable transmission. City mileage is 31 mpg, highway 39 mpg. 

Ford Focus

In another win for small engines, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder powerplant in the Focus nets 34 mpg combined. City driving will get you 30 mpg while highway cruising returns 40 mpg.

Volkswagen Jetta

For the 2019 model year, the new Jetta returns 34 mpg combined from its 1.4-liter turbo four-banger. City and highway are not too shabby either, at 30 mpg and 40 mpg, respectively.

Toyota Camry

The strong-selling Toyota Camry returns 34 mpg combined. Of course, you'll have to opt for the base L model with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. This combination also returns 29 mpg city, 41 mpg highway.

Chevrolet Spark

The tiny Chevy Spark can eke 33 mpg combined out of its 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. City mileage is 30 mpg, highway is 38 mpg.

Honda Accord

The third Honda on our list is the Accord with 33 mpg combined. That's out of the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with the continuously variable transmission. You'll net 30 mpg city, 38 highway. 

Kia Forte

The Kia Forte nets 32 mpg combined from its 2.0-liter engine. This powerplant also returns 29 mpg in the city, 37 on the highway. The Forte5 returns considerably less, at 28 mpg combined at best. 

Kia Rio

Whether in hatchback or sedan form, the Kia Rio returns 32 mpg combined with the automatic or manual transmission. City rating is 28 mpg, highway 37 for the auto, but the manual ups that city rating 1 mpg. 

Nissan Sentra

The little sedan that could gets 32 mpg combined out of its 1.8-liter engine. A continuously variable transmission helps eke out 29 mpg city, 37 mpg highway. 

Hyundai Accent

The Hyundai Accent can net 32 mpg combined, 28 mpg city and 38 mpg combined. That's all from tiny 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

Mini Cooper

The best news I've heard all day is that the Mini Cooper in 2-door, 4-door, hardtop or convertible net 32 mpg combined with a six-speed manual. Plus you can get up to 28 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Sweet!

Subaru Impreza

The four-door Subie Impreza nets 32 mpg combined with a 2.0-liter engine. Look for 28 mpg in the city, 38 mpg on the highway. And it even has all-wheel drive.

Chevy Sonic

The Sonic has always flown under the radar a bit, but it's a blast to drive and returns 32 mpg combined with a six-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.4-liter engine can net 28 mpg city, 37 mpg highway.

Mazda3

A Mazda3 hatchback in Sport trim returns 32 mpg combined. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an automatic transmission also nets 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.

Hyundai Sonata

The 1.6-liter turbocharged engine in the Hyundai Sonata can return 31 mpg combined. The midsize sedan also returns 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.

Kia Optima

For model year 2019, the Kia Optima can eke out 31 mpg combined. Like the Sonata, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine produces 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway.

Nissan Altima

While a new Altima for 2019 might have different numbers, the 2018 model isn't too shabby, netting 31 mpg combined. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine gets 27 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway with its continuously variable transmission.

Audi A4

You'll have to go for the specific Ultra trim, but the A4 produces 31 mpg combined. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also nets 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway.

Ford Fiesta 4

The 1.6-liter engine in the little Fiesta can grind out 31 mpg combined. City mpg is 31, while highway is 37 mpg.

