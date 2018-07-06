Subaru announces pricing for the 2019 Impreza

Good news, prospective Subaru Impreza buyers: Pricing for the 2019 model year sedan and wagon is now available, and things aren't much different than before. The folks in Shibuya, ever out to please their loyal fanbase (except where more BRZ power is concerned) are only bumping the price by $100 over last year's model.

For that extra C-note you are getting better gas mileage, and if you step up to higher trim levels, Limited, in particular, you're getting a lot for your money. Subaru's EyeSight ADAS system is available across the range but is standard on Limited cars; ditto for reverse automatic braking and high-beam assist.

The 2019 Impreza offers all the expected Subaru stuff like symmetrical all-wheel drive and a flat 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a reasonable -- if not exciting -- 152 horsepower and can be bolted to either a CVT or a five-speed manual and Sport trim cars get a bonus short-throw shifter for their manual boxes, so that's cool.

Infotainment gets a little bit of an upgrade, too, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard with the 6.5-inch touchscreen display. We know the Impreza is basic transportation (in the best way), but it's weird that in 2018 Subaru is hyping up its standard power windows, door locks and mirrors as well as tilting/telescoping steering wheel. Still, this is all excellent stuff to live with, and maybe if this is your first new car, seeing that on a standard equipment list will be a big positive for you.

Base model cars with a manual transmission start at $19,480 after destination fees, while the top-trim Limited with CVT goes for $26,380. To be fair, this is kind of arbitrary, since most people who are looking at an Impreza in the first place probably aren't cross-shopping too many other non-Subaru vehicles but still, now you know.