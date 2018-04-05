Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Some folks are just looking for cheap, honest transportation, and for them, Chevy offers the super-inexpensive Spark hatchback. It gets you into a brand-new car for just over $13,000, and for a lot of buyers, that's just dandy.

For 2019, the Spark gets an updated front fascia, with optional LED running lights and projector-beam headlamps. New dual-element taillamps update the hatch's rump, and like before, the Spark is available with a bunch of funky colors. In fact, the diminutive Spark boasts one of the most expressive color palettes in the entire Chevy product range.

The other big update for the 2019 Spark is the inclusion of low-speed forward automatic braking, part of the available Driver Confidence Package. This pack also includes forward-collision alert and lane-departure warning.

All Sparks are powered by a 1.4-liter I4 engine, mated to either a continuously variable transmission or manual gearbox. Chevy will keep the Spark Activ in the lineup for 2019, as well, with its tiny-tough appearance and 10-millimeter-higher ride height. (It's kinda cool, right?) Look for the full Spark range to hit dealers later this year.