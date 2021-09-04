Meet our long-term Tesla Model Y, Genesis going all EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review, and it's a big one. Why? Read on to find out, or press play to watch the Roadshow News Recap to get it all delivered with a video discussion.
Top reviews
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model YSee all photos
Yes, we added a Tesla to our long-term fleet. We actually leased it for 24 months, believe it or not. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens introduced us to our new electric chariot this week.
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert brawlerSee all photos
Executive Editor Chris Paukert hit the dirt with the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and thinks it's still an American badass.
2022 Subaru BRZ keeps the simple sports car aliveSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing got a go with the 2022 Subaru BRZ. He found it's still the simplistic sports car we loved prior, but polished.
Top news
- Genesis is going electric: The Korean luxury brand is done with gas and diesel.
- Land Rover meets James Bond: The Bond Edition Defender is seriously cool. Just like 007.
- Subaru Forester Wilderness breaks cover: The latest Wilderness-badges Subie looks like another winner.
- Mercedes-Benz EQE previewed: The luxury brand plans to show us its next electric sedan very soon.
- Hyundai Casper is stupid cute: The brand's new little crossover is very adorable, indeed.
- Ford Ranger Splash returns: The 1990s cult classic is back with modern twists.
Audi Grandsphere concept: The future is mighty sleekSee all photos
Top videos
Check out the new F-150 Raptor in its element.
We did more truck stuff this week with the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, too.