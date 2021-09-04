Meet our long-term Tesla Model Y, Genesis going all EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review, and it's a big one. Why? Read on to find out, or press play to watch the Roadshow News Recap to get it all delivered with a video discussion.

Top reviews

Yes, we added a Tesla to our long-term fleet. We actually leased it for 24 months, believe it or not. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens introduced us to our new electric chariot this week.

Click here to read our Tesla Model Y long-term review introduction.

Executive Editor Chris Paukert hit the dirt with the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and thinks it's still an American badass.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing got a go with the 2022 Subaru BRZ. He found it's still the simplistic sports car we loved prior, but polished.

Click here to read our 2022 Subaru BRZ first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert king

Check out the new F-150 Raptor in its element.

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Better bit by bit

We did more truck stuff this week with the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, too.