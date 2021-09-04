Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Meet our long-term Tesla Model Y, Genesis going all EV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Sept. 4.

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers! It's time for the week in review, and it's a big one. Why? Read on to find out, or press play to watch the Roadshow News Recap to get it all delivered with a video discussion.

Top reviews

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

Yes, we added a Tesla to our long-term fleet. We actually leased it for 24 months, believe it or not. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens introduced us to our new electric chariot this week.

our Tesla Model Y long-term review introduction.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert brawler

Executive Editor Chris Paukert hit the dirt with the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and thinks it's still an American badass.

our 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review.

2022 Subaru BRZ keeps the simple sports car alive

Managing Editor Steve Ewing got a go with the 2022 Subaru BRZ. He found it's still the simplistic sports car we loved prior, but polished.

our 2022 Subaru BRZ first drive review.

Top news

Audi Grandsphere concept: The future is mighty sleek

Top videos

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a desert king
Check out the new F-150 Raptor in its element.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Better bit by bit
We did more truck stuff this week with the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, too.