Audi Grandsphere concept: The future is mighty sleek

This all-electric design study offers Level 4 autonomous tech, but its ritzy cabin and dramatic exterior styling are what will really knock your socks off.

Craig Cole
This is the new Audi Grandsphere concept. 

This all-electric design study has a beautiful interior. 

The car's cabin is open and airy, plus there's no steering wheel, at least when it's driving itself. 

When Level 4 autonomy is disengaged, a steering wheel and pedals pop out so you can drive manually. 

Here's a close-up shot of the tiller and instrument cluster.

Audi's Grandsphere concept has loads of interior room and features a 2-plus-2 seating configuration. 

The taillights are narrow and leering. 

This car's grille is beautifully integrated into the front end and is also illuminated. 

When it's time to juice up the Grandsphere, its 800-volt charging system can handle 270 kW of power for lickety-split battery replenishment. Hooked to an appropriate source, this concept car can go from a 5% state of charge to 80% in less than 25 minutes.

For more photos of the Audi Grandsphere concept, keep clicking through this gallery.

