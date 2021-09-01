Ford Ranger Splash returns as a blast from the past

Enlarge Image Ford

Fashion is cyclical, as they say, and Ford's ready to provide today's Ranger buyers with looks from the '90s. The Ford Ranger Splash is back, and comes in two variations for the 2022 model year. There's the standard Ranger Splash package, available with no asterisks, and a new Splash Limited Edition. The latter will come in multiple variations throughout the truck's production run this year.

But we'll discuss the Splash package first, since it'll be more common. Ford painted the truck in a fun orange color, paired with orange and black graphics. Black 18-inch wheels are standard, and designers snuck a couple of body-color nostrils into the grille, likely to recall the truck's original body-color grille. Additional gloss black accents come into play on the mirror caps, wheel arches and the rest of the Ranger Splash's grille.

Inside, the orange theme continues with contrasting stitching and some "carbon grain tuxedo stripes." On the mechanical side of things, there are no changes, but the Splash package is available for both FX2 and FX4 models.

For the Splash Limited Edition, Ford plans to drop a new truck every few months. These Ranger Splash pickups will be finished in exclusive, one-off colors that will continue to explore a more vibrant color palette, as the original truck did. Expect a "unique combination" of interior and exterior finishes, Ford said, but we don't know how wild these pickups will be yet. Ford didn't release any photos, but we know the first truck will be what it called the Splash Snow Edition.

To nab your own modern version of the Ranger Splash, you'll need to option a Ranger XLT or Lariat trim and cough up an extra $1,495 for the retro-inspired looks. The first trucks will reach dealers this year.