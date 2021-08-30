/>
X

2022 Subaru BRZ keeps the simple sports car alive

Subaru's rear-wheel-drive BRZ gets a few meaningful updates and keeps its inherent greatness intact.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Subaru BRZ
1 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

Here's the 2022 Subaru BRZ.

2022 Subaru BRZ
2 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

The BRZ is Subaru's two-door, rear-wheel-drive coupe.

2022 Subaru BRZ
3 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

It gets a few updates for 2022.

2022 Subaru BRZ
4 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

The seats are comfy and supportive.

2022 Subaru BRZ
5 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

The new 2.4-liter engine makes 228 horsepower.

2022 Subaru BRZ
6 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

A six-speed manual transmission is standard.

2022 Subaru BRZ
7 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

A 7-inch digital gauge cluster is also standard.

2022 Subaru BRZ
8 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

Limited models ride on 18-inch wheels.

2022 Subaru BRZ
9 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

The 2022 BRZ starts at $28,955, including $960 for destination.

2022 Subaru BRZ
10 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

Keep scrolling for more 2022 Subaru BRZ photos.

2022 Subaru BRZ
11 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
12 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
13 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
14 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
15 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
16 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
17 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
18 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
19 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
20 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
21 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
22 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
23 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
24 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
25 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
26 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
27 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
28 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
29 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
30 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
31 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
32 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2022 Subaru BRZ
33 of 33 Michael Shaffer/Subaru

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
Exploring the Saab Heritage Car Museum

More Galleries

Exploring the Saab Heritage Car Museum

49 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiency

More Galleries

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiency

21 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco hulks out with Eruption Green paint

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco hulks out with Eruption Green paint

19 Photos