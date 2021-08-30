2022 Subaru BRZ keeps the simple sports car alive

Subaru's rear-wheel-drive BRZ gets a few meaningful updates and keeps its inherent greatness intact.
The BRZ is Subaru's two-door, rear-wheel-drive coupe.
It gets a few updates for 2022.
The seats are comfy and supportive.
The new 2.4-liter engine makes 228 horsepower.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard.
A 7-inch digital gauge cluster is also standard.
Limited models ride on 18-inch wheels.
The 2022 BRZ starts at $28,955, including $960 for destination.
