Mercedes-Benz EQE previewed ahead of reveal next week

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has something to show us at next week's IAA 2021, the reincarnated Frankfurt Auto Show now set for a home in Munich. On Wednesday, the brand published a teaser video for the EQE electric sedan, and thus far, it looks like it could be a mini EQS sedan. If you love the EQS, you may end up really enjoying the EQE.

This will be the next debut in Mercedes' upcoming slew of EVs. Things unofficially kicked off with the EQC SUV, before the brand swapped priorities and made the EQS its banner launch vehicle for the US. The EQE will sit as the company's "avant-garde business saloon," per the teaser description. Expect it to size up like today's E-Class, but with radically different styling, and of course, totally electric power.

Luxury looks to be on tap in a big way, just like the EQS. Close-up video of the cockpit shows the brand's massive Hyperscreen in place for the EQE, just like the EQS, loads of plush materials and plenty of thoughtful details, too. We don't have a clue what to expect from the electric powertrain, however, so we'll need to wait until Mercedes is ready to share more.

That won't be too long of a wait -- IAA kicks off on Tuesday.