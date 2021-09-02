/>
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

Welcome to the fleet, Tesla. This'll be a fun 24 months.

2021 Tesla Model Y
Please welcome Roadshow's new 2021 Tesla Model Y.

2021 Tesla Model Y
Yes, that's right, we leased it. We'll be living with this for 24 months to tell you our impressions.

2021 Tesla Model Y
What options did we get? Well, Deep Blue Metallic paint, as you see. We stuck with the 19-inch wheels, though, but we did add a tow hitch. 

2021 Tesla Model Y
We also opted for the white interior. Why?

2021 Tesla Model Y
We want to see how well it holds up to Dog Mode.

2021 Tesla Model Y
There's a lot of storage up front in the frunk.

2021 Tesla Model Y
And a remarkably spacious trunk, too.

2021 Tesla Model Y
Overall the interior detailing is much nicer than we saw on the early Model 3s. 

2021 Tesla Model Y
But we'd sure like some more tactile controls. Reaching for the touchscreen all the time is a bit tiring. 

2021 Tesla Model Y
That's just one of the many things we're looking forward to learning more about as we get comfortable with our new Model Y.

2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Tesla Model Y
