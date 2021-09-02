Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

Welcome to the fleet, Tesla. This'll be a fun 24 months.
Please welcome Roadshow's new 2021 Tesla Model Y.
Yes, that's right, we leased it. We'll be living with this for 24 months to tell you our impressions.
What options did we get? Well, Deep Blue Metallic paint, as you see. We stuck with the 19-inch wheels, though, but we did add a tow hitch.
We also opted for the white interior. Why?
We want to see how well it holds up to Dog Mode.
There's a lot of storage up front in the frunk.
And a remarkably spacious trunk, too.
Overall the interior detailing is much nicer than we saw on the early Model 3s.
But we'd sure like some more tactile controls. Reaching for the touchscreen all the time is a bit tiring.
That's just one of the many things we're looking forward to learning more about as we get comfortable with our new Model Y.