After multiple delays, the 25th entry in the James Bond film franchise, No Time to Die, is finally just around the corner. To celebrate the role of its Defender 110 SUV in the film, Land Rover's SV Bespoke team has announced the blacked-out Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition.

The Bond Edition is inspired by the Defender 110 example that appears in the film -- which is currently slated to arrive in US cinemas on Oct. 8. Like the often-black-tuxedo-clad 007, the Bond Edition matches deep black paint with the Extended Black Pack exterior trim and 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels. Bright Xenon Blue front brake calipers provide a pop of color inspired by the eyes of Mr. "Bond, James Bond," traditionally blue.

Each example features a laser-etched plate in the cabin that reads "SV Bespoke, One of 300" indicating just how limited this edition is. "Defender 007" badges can be found on the rear door, gracing the illuminated door sills and in the unique boot-up animation for Land Rover's Pivi Pro infotainment system. At night, the 007 stylized pistol logo can even be found in the puddle lights illuminating the ground.

Beneath the special-edition styling, the 110's 518-horsepower, supercharged 5.0-liter and sophisticated suspension and off-road tech persist unchanged from the standard 2022 Defender V8.

Only 300 examples will be built by Land Rover SV Bespoke, all aimed at the intersection of Land Rover loyalists and die-hard 007 fans. They'll, of course, need to also be well-heeled 007 fans. The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is priced and available to order starting at $115,950 (including the $1,350 destination charge).