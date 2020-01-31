Tesla Model Y shown in all its production-bound glory

Tesla

The entry-level Tesla crossover SUV, the Model Y, is nearly here. Ahead of the first customer deliveries, planned for this March, Tesla confirmed during its fourth-quarter investor call that production has already begun.

As a teaser, buried deep in the shareholder documents was this photo, which shows avid fans who've reserved a Model Y what they're in for. The good news is it still looks basically like the prototype Tesla revealed in March 2019. It's bad news if you still think it looks like a Model 3 that someone has overinflated.

It's hard to tell, but the production Model Y may sport just a little less of a chiseled lower chin, but we won't know for sure until we spend some time with the car in person.

Setting the production photo aside, there was even bigger news for Model Y customers this week: more range. Tesla announced during its investor call that the SUV will now go an EPA-estimated 315 miles.

"Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive, we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles," Tesla said this week. It's a significant boost (12.5%) for customers who may have been disappointed in the sub-300-mile range estimate.

When Roadshow asked for more information about how the company was able to increase the estimated range, Tesla declined to comment further. It's a good bet, however, that software changes unlocked the extra miles.

Although the first Model Y units will reach customers in just over a month, those with deposits for the standard model will need to wait until 2021.