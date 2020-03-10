Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory will be in central US, Musk says

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sure loves his tweets, and has taken to social media to announce some more details about the upcoming Cybertruck. According to a new tweet on Tuesday, Musk is in the process of scouting locations for the Gigafactory where the Cybertruck will be built, and is eyeing the central US.

Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

"Central USA" is a pretty broad descriptor; this could realistically mean anywhere as far west as Colorado or Utah or as far east as Kentucky or Tennessee. It's unclear if Tesla is working with any state governments for tax incentives to bring production to a specific area. The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment.

But that's not all. Musk also says he's looking for locations to build the Model Y crossover, and it sounds like that production line will find a home somewhere on the East Coast.

Model Y production for east coast too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

In addition to the company's California facility, Tesla recently opened its second site in Shanghai, China to produce the Model 3 and Model Y. Another plant is expected to come online in Germany in the near future, as well.

These tweets come on the heels of Tesla celebrating a big production milestone. The company built its 1-millionth car -- a red Model Y -- at its facility in California on Monday.