Tesla, Elon Musk celebrate 1M electric cars built

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk celebrated a milestone on Monday as the startup carmaker turned EV powerhouse announced it's built one million cars.

In a short and sweet celebratory tweet, Musk congratulated the Tesla team on the achievement and shared two photos: one of the milestone vehicle, a Tesla Model Y, and another of the workforce building the EVs. Tesla didn't immediately respond when asked for additional comment on the achievement.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Tesla's short history began with an electric sports car, the original Roadster. The company shifted to an electric luxury sedan in the Model S before it fanned out to include the Model X SUV and the more mass-market Model 3 sedan. The Model Y represents the automaker's fourth vehicle line and latest launch. Deliveries of the Model Y will begin this month and customers have already started receiving delivery confirmations.

In the near future, Tesla shows no signs of slowing down. The automaker opened its second vehicle production facility in Shanghai, China, earlier this year that will produce the Model 3 and Model Y. Plans for a third plant are in the works for Germany, too. The firm also still has the Tesla Semi in the pipeline. The Semi is a second-gen Roadster and the most hyped vehicle from the carmaker in a long time, the Cybertruck.

The company's EV dominance comes at a time when legacy automakers have begun to take the EV market seriously, especially in China and Europe. Soon, Tesla will have numerous rivals to duke it out with, but so far no company has come close to capturing even a slice of Tesla's cache.