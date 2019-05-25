Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW Garmisch, our long-term Nissan Leaf and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week crossed the starting line with our first drive of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe (which actually isn't a coupe at all), and and kept momentum with some big news and a sweet concept vehicle debut, to boot.
Here's a look at our most important stories from May 19-25, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Think of the new Cayenne Coupe as a regular Cayenne SUV, but with a swoopier roofline. Managing Editor Steven Ewing headed to Austria for a first drive of Porsche's new crossover SUV. Despite being slightly heavier than the standard Cayenne, while also offering less cargo space and being a little more expensive, Ewing calls this new Porsche "damn good."
2019 Honda Civic Sedan
We think the Honda Civic is one of the best compact cars you can buy today, and apparently America agrees. Accounting for retail sales alone (and not inflationary fleet sales), the Civic has been the best-selling car in the United States since 2016. Not to rest on its laurels, Honda has updated the Civic for 2019. Reviews editor Jon Wong spent a week with the Civic Sedan, and he says it's stronger than before.
2020 Kia Soul
Kia's boxy little runabout is all new for 2020 with a more-assertive exterior design and more cargo-hauling capability. After a week of testing, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III came away impressed with the sharp-dressed box … enough for the Soul to earn itself a Roadshow Editors' Choice award.
Top news
- BMW Garmisch concept: Ahead of the Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este classic car show, BMW has done something remarkably unexpected by recreating the 1970 2002ti Garmisch Coupe concept as a tribute to the Bavarian automaker's past.
- Honda CR-V recall: If you drive one of the 118,598 CR-Vs built between Oct. 3, 2018 and April 1, 2019, Honda says your crossover SUV may be at risk of inadvertent airbag deployment.
- Tesla sales looking up: In the latest in a long line of leaked Tesla emails, CEO Elon Musk reportedly tells employees that they can expect a record-breaking quarter.
- Turns out aluminum is cheaper: Ford made a controversial decision when it decided to use typically costlier aluminum for its F-150 vehicle body, but according to a new report, the aluminum panels are actually cheaper to repair than steel.
- Porsche 356 optimized: Mad scientist Rod Emory has created perhaps the ultimate 356 from a hodgepodge of Porsche's most delicious race- and street-car bits.
- Honda Civic Type R elevated: Somebody made an off-road version of the Civic Type R, and we're kind of losing our minds about it.
Top videos
Porsche 911 Speedster
Our Carfection team in the UK had some some fun with the new Porsche 911 Speedster in Sardinia, and as expected, Henry Catchpole smiled throughout the majority of his stint behind this rawer, more unfiltered, open-top canyon scalpel.
Opel Manta 400
In yet another round of fun, Carfection's Henry Catchpole takes a walk down memory lane with the Opel Manta 400 -- the road-going version of the Group B rally legend, of which only 245 were built.
Goodbye, long-term Leaf
We've spent quite the enjoyable year living with Nissan's all-electric Leaf, but after thousands of miles of commuting smiles, Executive Editor Chris Paukert gives the Leaf a final send-off.
9 automotive design trends that need to die, and soon: There are great car design trends that we hope last forever, and then there are... these.
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid long-term update: Our electrified workhorse: Checking in with our plug-in hybrid Pacifica after six grueling months as our video production vehicle.
