Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW Garmisch, our long-term Nissan Leaf and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week crossed the starting line with our first drive of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe (which actually isn't a coupe at all), and and kept momentum with some big news and a sweet concept vehicle debut, to boot.

Here's a look at our most important stories from May 19-25, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Think of the new Cayenne Coupe as a regular Cayenne SUV, but with a swoopier roofline. Managing Editor Steven Ewing headed to Austria for a first drive of Porsche's new crossover SUV. Despite being slightly heavier than the standard Cayenne, while also offering less cargo space and being a little more expensive, Ewing calls this new Porsche "damn good."

2019 Honda Civic Sedan

We think the Honda Civic is one of the best compact cars you can buy today, and apparently America agrees. Accounting for retail sales alone (and not inflationary fleet sales), the Civic has been the best-selling car in the United States since 2016. Not to rest on its laurels, Honda has updated the Civic for 2019. Reviews editor Jon Wong spent a week with the Civic Sedan, and he says it's stronger than before.

2020 Kia Soul

Kia's boxy little runabout is all new for 2020 with a more-assertive exterior design and more cargo-hauling capability. After a week of testing, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III came away impressed with the sharp-dressed box … enough for the Soul to earn itself a Roadshow Editors' Choice award.

Top videos

The Porsche 911 Speedster is a stripped-back automotive...

Porsche 911 Speedster

Our Carfection team in the UK had some some fun with the new Porsche 911 Speedster in Sardinia, and as expected, Henry Catchpole smiled throughout the majority of his stint behind this rawer, more unfiltered, open-top canyon scalpel.

The Opel Manta 400 was a Group B rally legend

Opel Manta 400

In yet another round of fun, Carfection's Henry Catchpole takes a walk down memory lane with the Opel Manta 400 -- the road-going version of the Group B rally legend, of which only 245 were built.

Nissan Leaf long-term wrap-up: One year of electric feels

Goodbye, long-term Leaf

We've spent quite the enjoyable year living with Nissan's all-electric Leaf, but after thousands of miles of commuting smiles, Executive Editor Chris Paukert gives the Leaf a final send-off.