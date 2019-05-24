BMW Garmisch concept recreation wows at Villa d'Este

By make and model
The BMW Garmisch is a painstaking recreation of an original 1970 Geneva Motor Show debut.
The car is being presented at this weekend's ultra-posh Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este classic car show in Northern Italy.
Recreated from little more than a handful of old photos and a few documents, 3D rendering technology was pivotal to realizing this finished product.
The original Garmisch was penned under the direction of famed designer Marcello Gandini at Italy's legendary Bertone studio.
Note the vertically oriented stereo ahead of the manual gearshift, as well as the massive drawer-style vanity.
The car was an independent design proposal that originated outside of BMW.
A spindly four-spoke steering wheel looks both huge and thin-rimmed by today's standards.
Here's that vertical stereo.
This looks to be an example of the period photos that BMW had to work from.
It's hard enough designing a car once, imagine having to piece one all together from such limited historical documentation.
Even 50 years on, the original Garmisch cries out for winding roads in the latest Italian fashions.
