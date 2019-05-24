BMW Garmisch concept recreation wows at Villa d'Este

  • bmw-garmisch-2019-10
The BMW Garmisch is a painstaking recreation of an original 1970 Geneva Motor Show debut.

1
Photo:BMW
1
of 69

The car is being presented at this weekend's ultra-posh Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este classic car show in Northern Italy. 

Read the article
2
2
of 69

Recreated from little more than a handful of old photos and a few documents, 3D rendering technology was pivotal to realizing this finished product.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 69

The original Garmisch was penned under the direction of famed designer Marcello Gandini at Italy's legendary Bertone studio.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 69

Note the vertically oriented stereo ahead of the manual gearshift, as well as the massive drawer-style vanity.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 69

The car was an independent design proposal that originated outside of BMW. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 69

A spindly four-spoke steering wheel looks both huge and thin-rimmed by today's standards.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 69

Here's that vertical stereo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 69

This looks to be an example of the period photos that BMW had to work from.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 69

It's hard enough designing a car once, imagine having to piece one all together from such limited historical documentation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 69

Even 50 years on, the original Garmisch cries out for winding roads in the latest Italian fashions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 69

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the BMW Garmisch recreation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
12
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
13
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
14
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
15
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
16
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
17
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
18
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
19
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
20
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
21
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
22
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
23
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
24
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
25
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
26
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
27
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
28
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
29
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
30
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
31
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
32
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
33
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
34
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
35
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
36
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
37
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
38
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
39
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
40
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
41
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
42
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
43
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
44
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
45
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
46
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
47
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
48
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
49
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
50
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
51
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
52
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
53
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
54
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
55
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
56
of 69
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
57
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
58
58
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
59
59
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
60
60
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
61
61
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
62
62
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
63
63
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
64
64
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
65
65
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
66
66
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
67
67
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
68
68
of 69

Read the article
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
69
69
of 69
Now Reading

BMW Garmisch concept recreation wows at Villa d'Este

Up Next

BMW's R18 concept motorcycle debuts at the Villa d'Este concours

