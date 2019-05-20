2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe: The 434-horsepower, just-right option

  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in base, S (pictured) and Turbo guises.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 31

The Coupe is slightly longer than a standard Cayenne, and 20 millimeters shorter in height, too.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 31

The Cayenne S Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 31

This V6 produces 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 31

Porsche says the Cayenne S Coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 31

All-wheel drive, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission, are standard.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 31

Porsche offers three brake options, including a $9,080 carbon-ceramic set.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 31

From the front, you'd never know this Cayenne is the Coupe version.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 31

Cayenne Coupe pricing starts at $75,300, and the S comes in at $88,600.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 31

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
11
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
12
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
13
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
14
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
15
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
16
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
17
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
18
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
19
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
20
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
21
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
22
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
23
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
24
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
25
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
26
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
27
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
28
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
29
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
30
of 31

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:Porsche
31
of 31
Now Reading

2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe: The 434-horsepower, just-right option

Up Next

Scope all the old-school liveries you can add to the Porsche 935

Latest Stories

Lyft aims to make rides safer with 911 panic button in the app

Lyft aims to make rides safer with 911 panic button in the app

by
Ford's EV Mustang crossover concept may debut this year, report says

Ford's EV Mustang crossover concept may debut this year, report says

by
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport updated with mild hybrid powertrain, more in-car tech

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport updated with mild hybrid powertrain, more in-car tech

by
Bosch built a sensor platform just for flying taxis

Bosch built a sensor platform just for flying taxis

by
AutoComplete: Audi's Q5 gets a plug-in hybrid variant

AutoComplete: Audi's Q5 gets a plug-in hybrid variant

1:34