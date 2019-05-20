2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe: The 434-horsepower, just-right option

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in base, S (pictured) and Turbo guises.
The Coupe is slightly longer than a standard Cayenne, and 20 millimeters shorter in height, too.
The Cayenne S Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6.
This V6 produces 434 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the Cayenne S Coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds.
All-wheel drive, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission, are standard.
Porsche offers three brake options, including a $9,080 carbon-ceramic set.
From the front, you'd never know this Cayenne is the Coupe version.
Cayenne Coupe pricing starts at $75,300, and the S comes in at $88,600.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe.