2018 Nissan Leaf: Long-term EV wrap-up

  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term
  • 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term

We lived the electric life for 12 months and thousands of miles... and we liked it.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 59

The Nissan Leaf's rear cargo hold proved capacious, though the load floor isn't flat when the seats are folded.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 59

The second-gen Leaf's conventional face is considerably more attractive than its awkwardly styled predecessor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 59

Ample torque yields quick acceleration from a stop.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 59

The Nissan Leaf's cabin proved both durable and easy to use.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 59

Rear seat room is fine for two adults, three across in a pinch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 59

We're guessing that flat-bottom wheel is less "because racecar" and more "because American thighs."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 59

Seating is straightforward and comfortable, with effective seat heaters but no cooling available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 59

The Nissan Leaf's electric powertrain produces 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 59

Gauges are a mix of digital and analog.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 59

The Leaf could benefit from a more modern infotainment system, but at least it's simple to use.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 59

The Nissan Leaf's electric powertrain produces 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 59

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of our 2018 Nissan Leaf long-termer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 59

Read the article
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 59
Now Reading

2018 Nissan Leaf: Long-term EV wrap-up

Up Next

Nissan's Destination Frontier is designed for wilderness adventures

Latest Stories

The Porsche 991 Speedster is a stripped-back automotive celebration of la dolce vita

The Porsche 991 Speedster is a stripped-back automotive celebration of la dolce vita

7:02
Preorders are open in Europe for the Honda E city car, not that we're jealous or anything

Preorders are open in Europe for the Honda E city car, not that we're jealous or anything

by
Toyota's Gazoo Racing will make MkIII and MkIV Supra parts again

Toyota's Gazoo Racing will make MkIII and MkIV Supra parts again

by
2020 Mercedes GLE580 4Matic adds mild hybrid system, tons of standard features

2020 Mercedes GLE580 4Matic adds mild hybrid system, tons of standard features

by
Castrol's Nexcel made fresh engine oil from old batteries, gum and a Christmas tree

Castrol's Nexcel made fresh engine oil from old batteries, gum and a Christmas tree

by