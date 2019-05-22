2018 Nissan Leaf: Long-term EV wrap-up

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
We lived the electric life for 12 months and thousands of miles... and we liked it.
The Nissan Leaf's rear cargo hold proved capacious, though the load floor isn't flat when the seats are folded.
The second-gen Leaf's conventional face is considerably more attractive than its awkwardly styled predecessor.
Ample torque yields quick acceleration from a stop.
The Nissan Leaf's cabin proved both durable and easy to use.
Rear seat room is fine for two adults, three across in a pinch.
We're guessing that flat-bottom wheel is less "because racecar" and more "because American thighs."
Seating is straightforward and comfortable, with effective seat heaters but no cooling available.
The Nissan Leaf's electric powertrain produces 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.
Gauges are a mix of digital and analog.
The Leaf could benefit from a more modern infotainment system, but at least it's simple to use.
