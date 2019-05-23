Tesla sales set for record-breaking quarter, CEO Elon Musk reportedly says

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly told employees that sales are looking up.

There have already been 50,000 new orders this quarter, Musk reportedly told Tesla employees Wednesday in an email published by CNBC.

"Based on current trends, we have a good chance of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries of Q4 last year and making this the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history!" the reported email says.

To reach the goal, the email said there needs to be 1,000 Model 3 cars sold per day.

"We've averaged about 900/day this week, so we're only about 10% away from 7,000/week," Musk reportedly said. "If we rally hard, we can do it!"

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported email follows Tesla closing all retail stores to sell its cars online only.

At the time, Musk told the press on a conference call that removing the retail sales part of the business would allow for the $35,000 Model 3 to come to market thanks to cost savings.

Tesla reportedly laid off dozens of staff in April as a result.