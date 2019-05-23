Honda recalls 119,000 CR-V crossovers for inadvertent airbag deployment

Enlarge Image Honda

Even something as small as a metal burr can have some major ramifications when it comes to vehicle safety.

Honda has issued a recall for 118,598 examples of the 2019 Honda CR-V crossover. The vehicles cover build dates between Oct. 3, 2018 and April 1, 2019. According to recall documents filed with NHTSA, Honda estimates that 100 percent of the vehicles included in the recall carry the defect.

The problem comes from the steering system. Evidently, the metal innards of recalled vehicles' steering wheels may contain metal burrs. These burrs are capable of causing damage to a wiring sub-harness to the point of a short circuit. If that happens, the steering wheel controls might stop working, the airbag light might illuminate or the airbag itself might inadvertently deploy. That last one represents a pretty major safety hazard.

Honda started investigating the issue after a new car on the production line had a warning light illuminate. Honda and its supplier discovered the root cause and made moves to prevent it from happening on future parts. As of earlier this month, Honda received 41 warranty claims, 20 field reports and three reports of injuries likely linked to this defect.

Honda's technicians, upon receiving the recalled vehicles, will replace the sub-harness and cable reel, in addition to adding a protective cover to the steering wheel's core, which should eliminate the issue. Anyone who had the problem fixed before the recall announcement would have been covered by the factory warranty. Owners should expect to receive notifications in the mail in July.

