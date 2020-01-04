2020 Porsche 911, Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you're joining us after a restful holiday break, welcome back, dearest Roadshow reader. While the holidays have come and gone, there was still plenty happening in the automotive universe. Our staff penned thoughts on the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar and more. Grab some leftover holiday snacks relax, and dig in.

Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4.

Top reviews

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

There's a new 911 on the block, and thankfully, it delivers on the iconic sports car's promise of driving thrills and oodles of performance. That's not to say there aren't any quirks, like its seriously goofy shifter. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok dishes the goods in his in-depth review of the staple German performance car.

2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar

It boasts a mouthful of a name, but it certainly packs the goods. Just maybe not enough goods to justify a pretty lofty price tag. Comfort, performance and downright gorgeous craftsmanship impressed Reviews Editor Craig Cole, but it all came down to the sticker price.

2020 BMW 840i Coupe

This Bavarian brute is quite the looker, but the real question for Social Media Producer Daniel Golson was whether its swanky looks came along with a promising drive. Fortunately, it drives nearly as well as it looks -- especially in base model form.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Porsche Carrera 4S

2020 Porsche Carrera 4S

You didn't think we'd review a Porsche 911 and not capture gorgeous video of the car, would you? Of course not. Let Krok be your tour guide for the 911 Carrera 4S.

2020 Audi E-Tron: Worse than a Tesla?

2020 Audi E-Tron: Worse than a Tesla?

Reviews Editors Antuan Goodwin and Emme Hall respond to your comments (yes, yours, readers) since the majority seem to enjoy a comparable Tesla Model X. In the end, the two deliver their final verdict, but you'll have to watch the video above.

2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2019 BMW X7 xDrive40i

It's the biggest SUV BMW sells, but does the size hinder its performance? Surprisingly, no. Goodwin spent some time with the SUV and found there's a sporty character hiding in the big bones.