2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is impressive in every way

The Porsche 911 is right up there with death and taxes in life's guarantees.
For nearly six decades, Porsche's venerable sports car has persisted, continually improving as it makes its way through revision upon revision.
Yet, despite all these adjustments, the 911 has remained true to itself, whether that's through its rear-engine layout or just how rewarding it is to drive.
You'll be happy to learn, then, that the fresh-as-a-daisy 992 generation keeps that same winning formula at the forefront.
In Carrera 4S form, it makes such a strong case that you might wonder whether any trim above it is even necessary for anyone but those addicted to overkill.
The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S has some interesting competition. The Mercedes-AMG GT is probably its closest rival, offering similar on-road performance and plenty of style, but the interior is even tighter.
The BMW M850i has a lower starting price, and it's plenty fun, but it lacks the historical gravitas of the Porsche. The Audi R8 is a possible competitor, too, if you don't mind spending more money.
Porsche might be spreading its enthusiasm far and wide across multiple segments, but it's clear that the 911 is still its favorite child.
The latest generation offers a number of improvements to an already-capable sports car, turning it into an even more compelling machine.
