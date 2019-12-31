The Volvo XC60 T8 E-AWD Polestar's name is intimidating but its tech is not

From all angles, the Volvo XC60 is a handsome luxury crossover.
This vehicle's interior is made with high-quality materials and plenty of thoughtful touches.
These Polestar Engineered wheels are absolutely massive, spanning 22 inches. Behind them are housed almost comically large brakes.
Volvo's Sensus infotainment system is reasonably fluid, though it does take some time to figure out.
The XC60 looks a lot like the larger XC90. There are no complaints about this family resemblance.
Since this is a plug-in hybrid, there's also a power cord, which conveniently stows away in a bin underneath the cargo floor.
Adjustable dampers are also included on this top-shelf utility vehicle.
Currently, Volvo offers three different crossovers and the XC60 fits comfortably in the middle.
There's a lot of sculpting to this utility vehicle's body.
