2019 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid: Half-step or stepping stone?

Say hello to the 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.
The PHEV is one of three Clarity models, in addition to the hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell and full-EV versions.
The styling is... weird to say the least.
The Clarity looks like a hatchback, but it's actually a sedan with a traditional trunk.
The weird spats over the rear wheels improve efficiency.
The Clarity is about the same size as a Honda Accord.
LED taillights are standard.
The Clarity is one of many Honda hybrids.
The LaneWatch blind-spot monitoring system affixes a camera to the passenger-side mirror.
