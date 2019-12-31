2020 Genesis GV80 officially drops on New Year's Eve

Enlarge Image Genesis

If you want to succeed in the luxury space these days, you've got to offer SUVs. That's one of the reasons why Genesis has struggled to gain traction in the US -- well, that and the nonexistent dealer network. Thankfully, the SUV-shaped hole in the company's lineup will soon be rectified. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the new GV80.

Genesis shared the first images of its new SUV on Tuesday, just a few hours before ringing in the new year. The big, bold grille is not unlike the one seen on the new G90 sedan; ditto the dual-strip LED head- and taillamps. Overall, the exterior looks a lot like the original GV80 Concept that Genesis showed at the New York Auto Show in 2017. In fact, the production version might even look a little better.

Inside, the GV80 has a super clean aesthetic, with a large multimedia screen set back on the dashboard. There appears to be a second display on the center stack where the climate controls are housed, with two round dials for the temperature adjustments -- sort of like what you'll find in a new Land Rover. Open-pore wood sits alongside quilted leather, and the center console has an electronic gear selector and interesting-looking controller for the infotainment system.

Genesis isn't sharing any technical details just yet, only confirming that the GV80 will ride on a brand-new, rear-wheel-drive platform. That's a good thing, as these new RWD bones will likely go on to underpin the next-generation G80 sedan, as well. A second SUV, tentatively called GV70, is expected to arrive in the coming years, riding on the G70's more compact platform.

The original GV80 Concept debuted with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain, but don't expect anything so forward-thinking to be offered in the production model. Genesis' twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 is probably a safe bet, and we'll cross our fingers for the 5.0-liter V8, too. Both rear- and all-wheel-drive variants should be available.

The new GV80 will launch globally throughout 2020. Genesis' home country, South Korea, will get the GV80 in January, before it rolls out around the world. It can't arrive in the US soon enough.