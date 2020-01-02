FCA Airflow Vision concept hints at the cockpits to come

  • FCA Airflow Vision concept
This is Fiat Chrysler's Airflow Vision concept.

Set to make its debut at CES 2020, it shows off a new user experience inside.

The exterior previews the premium design ethos to come from FCA.

The back is pretty different for an FCA design and very Aston Martin looking.

Two screens fill out the center console.

The side profile shows off the wheels inspired by electric motors.

Passengers can swipe screens to send information to another passenger.

It's roomy inside with a flat floor, thanks to an electric powertrain.

