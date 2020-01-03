2020 BMW 840i Coupe is a real head-turner

The 840i is the entry-level version of BMW's flagship coupe.
This Barcelona Blue example is equipped with the optional M Sport Package.
The 840i has a turbocharged inline-six engine with 335 horsepower.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is a $2,900 option.
The two-door 8 Series has a back seat, but space is tight.
The M Sport package adds more aggressively styled bumpers, these 19-inch wheels and some gloss-black exterior trim.
Every 8 Series comes standard with features like LED head- and taillights, navigation and heated armrests.
If you want more practicality, the 8 Series also comes in four-door Gran Coupe form.
As-tested this 840i is $94,245 including destination, but the 840i starts at $88,895.
