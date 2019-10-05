2020 Lincoln Corsair, Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers. It's Saturday, and that means it's time for our week in review. Grab your favorite morning beverage and have a read through the biggest stories of this past week. Over the week, we had our first-drive review of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair and hopped behind the wheel of the Audi Q5 and A8 plug-in hybrids.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

Top reviews

2020 Lincoln Corsair

So long, MKC, and hello, Corsair. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair does it best to don a baby Aviator look and feel, but is it successful? Reviews Edition Antuan Goodwin had a go in the smallest Lincoln on sale.

2020 Audi A8 and Q5 plug-in hybrid

In the US, Audi will kick off its plug-in hybrid onslaught with three models: the A8, A6 and Q5 crossover SUV. Associate News Editor Andrew Krok touched down in Germany to give two of the models, the A8 and Q5 plug-ins, a whirl to see how the luxury models handle electrification.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

"Value" isn't exactly a word associated with Porsche, but like all other models that wear the GTS badge, the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS takes some of the best performance goods and bundles them into a stellar package. Managing Editor Steven Ewing spent some time with the sedan and explains why the GTS model is his favorite.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Perhaps you don't just want to read our first drive review of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair. Good news because you can watch Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hustle the luxury crossover around on video.

2019 Porsche Macan S

Associate News Editor Andrew Krok went as far as to say the 2019 Porsche Macan S is a diamond with few flaws. How does the luxury performance crossover stand out? Watch above.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus

Thinking of going electric? The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus is a viable option, but it's not without its quirks. Reviews Editor Emme Hall talks about five things you should know if you're interested in the Leaf Plus and its electric lifestyle.