2019 Porsche Panamera GTS is a luxurious cruiser with power and poise

The GTS is the latest model in the 2019 Porsche Panamera range.
The GTS essentially bridges the gap between the Panamera 4S and Turbo.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, which produces 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.
The Panamera GTS comes standard with an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.
Accelerating to 60 mph takes 3.9 seconds.
The GTS' ride height is 10 millimeters lower than a standard Panamera.
In addition to the hatchback body style seen here, you can get the Panamera GTS in longroof Sport Turismo guise.
The GTS comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but larger 21s are available.
The 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS starts at $128,300.
