  • 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

The GTS is the latest model in the 2019 Porsche Panamera range.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 22

The GTS essentially bridges the gap between the Panamera 4S and Turbo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 22

Power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, which produces 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 22

The Panamera GTS comes standard with an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 22

Accelerating to 60 mph takes 3.9 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 22

The GTS' ride height is 10 millimeters lower than a standard Panamera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 22

In addition to the hatchback body style seen here, you can get the Panamera GTS in longroof Sport Turismo guise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 22

The GTS comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but larger 21s are available.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 22

The 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS starts at $128,300.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 22

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 22

Published:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 22
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS is a luxurious cruiser with power and poise

Porsche Panamera 10 Year Anniversary celebrates the luxury sport sedan

