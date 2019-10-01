Hennessey Venom F5's engine makes 1,817 hp, fury comes standard

Hennessey Performance Engineering has its sights on three digits: 300. With the Venom F5 supercar, it hopes to crack the 300 mph barrier even after Bugatti beat everyone to the punch. HPE's weapon of choice? "Fury."

That's the name of the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 engine that makes -- wait for it -- 1,817 horsepower. Hennessey said on Tuesday that the long engineering work paid off because the company actually exceeded its target power figure. Not only is the horsepower figure impressive, but 1,193 pound-feet of torque will press anyone back into the Venom F5's seat. All of that twist comes on at just 2,000 rpm to boot.

Of course, such a furious power plant has a lot of engineering wizardry going on. HPE explained the engine boasts a manifold design that positions the intercooler between the plenum and cylinder heads. That's important because it cools the air coming out of turbochargers to cool down greatly before it makes its way to the combustion chamber for, well, combustion. This design bears greater air density and better power efficiency.

Lightweight engine components -- the titanium compressor housing for the turbos are actually 3D-printed -- and a multistage dry-sump oil system ensure the Fury runs in tip-top shape all the way to the engine's 8,200 rpm redline.

It's a big day for HPE with work completed on the engine. Now, it needs to stuff it into the Venom F5 for actual testing. That should happen later this year, according to the company. Although HPE wasn't the first to 300 mph, the American tuning company sounds eager to strip the title from Bugatti.