Audi A6 Allroad is the mild RS6 Avant

Aside from the RS6 Avant, Audi may have an A6 Allroad in store for the US.
The wagon is already sold in Europe and in Canada.
Managing Director of Audi Sport, Oliver Hoffman, said in an interview the brand has made a decision on the the A6 Allroad for the US market.
The final answer? He wouldn't tell, but it's hard to imagine teasing a decision and the end result is the outcome many don't want to hear.
The A6 Allroad would provide a far larger option compared to the A4 Allroad for buyers and give a cross-shop option for those looking at the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain.
The latest version of Audi's biggest wagon rides on Volkswagen Group's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive vehicles.
When compared to an A6 sedan, the A6 Allroad boasts a higher ground clearance of 7.3 inches maximum.
Adaptive air suspension with a self-leveling system is also part of the wagon life.
If the raised wagon comes to the US, don't expect the turbodiesel engine to arrive with it.
Right now, the European powerplant is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with a mild-hybrid system.
