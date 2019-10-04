2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid is seriously smooth

  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV
  • 2020 Audi A8 PHEV

The A8 PHEV that will land Stateside needs just a little more get-up-and-go than the Q5 or A7, given its heftier presence.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 25

Thus, it ditches the other hybrids' four-pot in favor of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, boosting net output to 449 hp and 516 lb-ft

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 25

Its electric motor still lives between the engine and transmission, but the cog swapper in this case is an eight-speed automatic, and the electric motor's output is slightly lower at 134 hp.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 25

Both powertrains draw their electrons from a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery located under the body.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 25

I think US range should fall around 21 or 22 miles, and perhaps a little lower for the bigger A8.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 25

Given the battery's relatively small dimensions, it doesn't leave some awkward lump in the cargo area, leaving the load floor nice and flat.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 25

The A8 packs all that same background-mode-shifting tech as the Q5, but it's wrapped in an even larger and more luxurious shell.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 25

In this car, the highway miles disappear on a cloud of air suspension and insulated glass.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 25

The acceleration is just as impressive, but it all feels a bit more... adult than the Q5.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 25

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Audi A8 PHEV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
11
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
12
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
13
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
14
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
15
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
16
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
17
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
18
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
19
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
20
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
21
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
22
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
23
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
24
of 25

Read the article
Published:Photo:Audi
25
of 25
Now Reading

2020 Audi A8 plug-in hybrid is seriously smooth

Up Next

Audi A6 Allroad is the mild RS6 Avant

Latest Stories

Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

by
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

by
Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

by
Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

by
2020 Subaru Impreza prices reveal one fewer model with a manual transmission

2020 Subaru Impreza prices reveal one fewer model with a manual transmission

by