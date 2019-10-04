2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is a greener SQ5 alternative

  • 2020 Audi Q5 PHEV
The Q5 plug-in hybrid shares the same powertrain as the A7 plug-in hybrid that we'll also get in the US.     

Photo:Audi
It starts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, which combines with an integrated 143-hp electric motor to produce a net 367 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.   

Photo:Audi
All-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.    

Photo:Audi
Both powertrains draw their electrons from a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery located under the body.     

Photo:Audi
By European WLTP estimates, it should generate more than 25 miles of range.     

Photo:Audi
The EPA hasn't weighed in yet, but given its more conservative assessments, I think US range should fall around 21 or 22 miles.   

Photo:Audi
The Q5 PHEV's output is actually higher than the hi-po utility vehicle.

Photo:Audi
Given the sizable tax incentive that comes with a battery of this size, it's a surprisingly affordable way to go green without sacrificing sport.

Photo:Audi
Some Audi dealers might receive a few 2020 A8 and Q5 plug-in hybrids before 2019 is up, but the PHEV onslaught will begin in earnest in the next calendar year, and pricing is still TBA. 

Photo:Audi
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Audi Q5 PHEV.

Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
Photo:Audi
