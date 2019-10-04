2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is a greener SQ5 alternative

The Q5 plug-in hybrid shares the same powertrain as the A7 plug-in hybrid that we'll also get in the US.
It starts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, which combines with an integrated 143-hp electric motor to produce a net 367 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.
Both powertrains draw their electrons from a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery located under the body.
By European WLTP estimates, it should generate more than 25 miles of range.
The EPA hasn't weighed in yet, but given its more conservative assessments, I think US range should fall around 21 or 22 miles.
The Q5 PHEV's output is actually higher than the hi-po utility vehicle.
Given the sizable tax incentive that comes with a battery of this size, it's a surprisingly affordable way to go green without sacrificing sport.
Some Audi dealers might receive a few 2020 A8 and Q5 plug-in hybrids before 2019 is up, but the PHEV onslaught will begin in earnest in the next calendar year, and pricing is still TBA.
