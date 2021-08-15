Lamborghini Countach, Acura Integra, Chevy Bolt EUV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello there, Roadshow readers! You're checking this out on Sunday because our systems needed an upgrade on Saturday. But that doesn't stop the week in review. It was a huge week as we saw a bunch of new cars during Monterey Car Week. Dive into the good stuff below, or check out our video discussion above in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the Big Bolt, aka the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. He found no reason not to overlook the larger version of the standard Bolt EV.
Click here to read our 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV review.
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing dominates the road and trackSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens wheeled the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing around the track and it's overstuffed with all the good things.
Click here to read our 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing first drive review.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Remixing the pickup truckSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan got a first drive in the nifty 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Traditional pickup folks need not apply.
Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz first drive review.
2022 Nissan Frontier gets a much-needed upgradeSee all photos
Bonus round! I typically put three reviews in here, but there was so much, I needed to toss this one in, too. Reviews Editor Emme Hall had a go in the 2022 Nissan Frontier, and the upgrades put it back in the midsize pickup truck hunt.
Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Frontier first drive review.
Top news
- The Countach returns: Lamborghini pulled the wraps off its reborn Countach and it's a stunner.
- The Acura Integra is coming back: That's right, Acura has a new Integra coming in spring 2022.
- The NSX Type S is a proper swan song: The Type S model is the end of the line for the NSX, but it looks like the one to get.
- Ford's replacing every Bronco's MIC hardtop: If you own, or will own, a Bronco with the molded-in-color hardtop, you're getting a new one.
- Chevy teases its Silverado EV: The electric pickup will rock 24-inch wheels and four-wheel steering.
- The Audi Skysphere concept is sort of weird: The new concept car can extend and contract, and offers autonomous driving capabilities.
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machineSee all photos
Top videos
Come along for the ride in the new Santa Cruz pickup.
Can you wash your car without water? You sure can.
Check out the new Nissan Frontier, inside and out.