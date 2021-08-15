Lamborghini Countach, Acura Integra, Chevy Bolt EUV and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello there, Roadshow readers! You're checking this out on Sunday because our systems needed an upgrade on Saturday. But that doesn't stop the week in review. It was a huge week as we saw a bunch of new cars during Monterey Car Week. Dive into the good stuff below, or check out our video discussion above in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the Big Bolt, aka the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. He found no reason not to overlook the larger version of the standard Bolt EV.

Click here to read our 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV review.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens wheeled the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing around the track and it's overstuffed with all the good things.

Click here to read our 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing first drive review.

Reviews Editor Antuan got a first drive in the nifty 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Traditional pickup folks need not apply.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz first drive review.

Bonus round! I typically put three reviews in here, but there was so much, I needed to toss this one in, too. Reviews Editor Emme Hall had a go in the 2022 Nissan Frontier, and the upgrades put it back in the midsize pickup truck hunt.

Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Frontier first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup

Come along for the ride in the new Santa Cruz pickup.

Now playing: Watch this: Are you washing your car in a drought?

Can you wash your car without water? You sure can.

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Nissan Frontier: Modern midsize adventure

Check out the new Nissan Frontier, inside and out.