2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing dominates the road and track

This thing is a bit much, wherever you take it.
This is the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac's most mental car yet.
It's also the company's first car with available carbon-ceramic brakes, necessary to help counter the 668 horsepower from its 6.2-liter V8.
That's enough power to get this car to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. It's amazingly quick for a massive, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan.
Yet despite that performance, it is every bit the Cadillac.
Seats are comfortable and supportive.
You have your choice of a 10-speed auto or a 6-speed manual.
Which you choose probably depends on how aggressively you want to drive this thing, but know that it's up for anything you are.
And probably more. A top speed of over 200 mph should be enough to sate most desires.
More importantly, its handling is remarkable for something so large.
It really is impressive, and it's a proper send-off for Cadillac's venerable Vs.