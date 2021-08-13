Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

The Countach is back, baby -- and the new car embraces the iconic wedge.
Lamborghini revealed the car at Pebble Beach -- with stunning looks.
The car does a fantastic job of honoring the original, iconic design.
That big side vent is sort of weird, but overall, the design is a home run in our collective opinion.
That front angle is really great to stare at.
Yep, it's still a wedge.
The interior is pretty tame.
Not many changes inside to make note of.
Lamborghini is only going to make 112 of these special cars.
