Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

The Countach is back, baby -- and the new car embraces the iconic wedge.

Sean Szymkowski
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
It's back. This is the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini revealed the car at Pebble Beach -- with stunning looks.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
The car does a fantastic job of honoring the original, iconic design.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
That big side vent is sort of weird, but overall, the design is a home run in our collective opinion.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
That front angle is really great to stare at.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Yep, it's still a wedge.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
The interior is pretty tame.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Not many changes inside to make note of.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini is only going to make 112 of these special cars.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Keep scrolling to see more of the new Countach!

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
