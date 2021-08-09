/>
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Remixing the pickup truck

Hyundai combines a bit of pickup truck capability with a healthy dose of SUV drivability to great effect.

Antuan Goodwin
Hyundai's new Santa Cruz remixes the small crossover platform with the bed of a pickup truck.

Based on the same unibody platform as the Tucson, front-wheel drive is standard. HTRAC all-wheel drive is available as an option.

With just a 4-foot bed, the Santa Cruz isn't targeted at traditional truck shoppers.

Rather this "sport adventure vehicle," to use Hyundai's marketing speak, is aimed at SUV shoppers looking for a touch more utility.

The gas-damped tailgate drops slowly with a tug of the handle or remotely via the key fob.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 191 horsepower in the base configuration. An optional turbocharged upgrade boosts output to 281 hp.

An optional factory-installed tonneau cover is a must-get option, adding much needed security to the bed when not hauling bulky items. This is especially crucial since there is no dedicated trunk or hatch.

The Santa Cruz's bed isn't too tall to reach into, but standard bumper steps help all the same.

Yes, the bed is on the short side, but there's plenty of footprint for most hobbyist hauling and errand running.

Check out our first drive review for more details and impressions.

